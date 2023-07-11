The latest on Zakaria, McKennie and Arthur as Juventus work hard to offload the trio

While news reports continue to link Juventus with a host of possible new signings, club directors Cristiano Giuntoli and Giovanni Manna first have to make room for new arrivals by offloading the deadwood.

As we all know, the midfield is the most overpacked department in Max Allegri’s squad, especially following the unceremonious return of three players who failed to impress in the Premier League last season.

Therefore, Juventus are determined to offload Denis Zakaria, Weston McKennie and Arthur Melo this summer. Tuttosport provided the latest updates on each player’s situation.

In Zakaria’s case, the source claims that the negotiations between the Bianconeri and West Ham United have slowed down in recent hours.

The Italians are hoping to collect 25 million euros from the sale while the Hammers are only offering 20 million. The two sides still have to sort out other details regarding the transfer formula and payment details.

As for Weston McKennie, he isn’t exactly adamant about joining Galatasaray. However, the American would be open to a transfer to Aston Villa or a return to the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund.

Juventus have set their price at 33 million, which is the same purchase clause put in the player’s Leeds United contract.

Finally, Arthur’s value still weighs 28 million euros on the club’s balance sheet. Therefore, the club can’t afford to sell for a lower figure, as it would be considered a capital loss.

Hence, sending the Brazilian on loan could be the best available option. The report names Brighton and Wolverhampton as possible suitors.