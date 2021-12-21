The latest probable formation ahead of Cagliari: Allegri maintains his front three

In the absence of Paulo Dybala and Federico Chiesa, Juventus manager Max Allegri had to recreate his tactical scheme.

Last weekend, the tactician fielded a 4-3-3 lineup in the away trip to Bologna. The Bianconeri emerged victorious with two unanswered goals in courtesy of Alvaro Morata and Juan Cuadrado.

Therefore, Allegri is set to maintain this formation when he hosts his former club Cagliari at the Allianz Stadium for the final match of 2021 – Even if there will be some changes in personnel.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, Wojiech Szczesny will once again start in goal, with Leonardo Bonucci and Matthijs de Ligt marshalling the backline.

Alex Sandro should return to the starting lineup at the expense of Luca Pellegrini who received a knock on Saturday.

Mattia De Sciglio is expected to start at right-back, but the source gives Cuadrado a 40% chance to start instead of him.

Manuel Locatelli and Rodrigo Bentancur should both make their way back to the starting XI, with Weston McKennie completing the midfield trio.

Nonetheless, la Gazzetta believes that Arthur has a 40% chance of taking Bentacur’s starting spot.

Finally, the attack remains untouched, with Morata leading the line, supported by Federico Bernardeschi to his right and Moise Kean on the opposite side.

Juventus Probable XI (4-3-3): Szczesny; De Sciglio (Cuadrado), Bonucci, de Ligt, Alex Sandro; McKennie, Bentancur (Arthur), Locatelli; Bernardeschi, Morata, Kean