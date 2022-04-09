The latest probable formation for Juventus ahead of Cagliari encounter

Following the harsh Derby d’Italia defeat, Juventus were left with a tough pill to swallow. Max Allegri’s men saw their unbeaten streak ending in a controversial fashion, and their Scudetto hopes all but fading away.

Nevertheless, the Bianconeri will have to put their woes behind them and focus on finishing the season within the top four spots.

Later today, the Old Lady will take on their hosts Cagliari, who in their turn will be adamant to garner some points that would help their case in the relegation dogfight.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, Allegri will revert to a hybrid 4-4-2 formation. Juventus played in a more progressive formation last weekend, but Alvaro Morata’s suspension could cause the manager to change plans yet again.

Wojciech Szczesny will start between the posts, but there are some doubts concerning the back four. While Danilo will definitely play at right-back, Luca Pellegrini is the favorite to take the other flank, but the source also gives Alex Sandro a 35% of starting instead of the Italian.

Matthijs de Ligt should maintain his spot at center back. The pink newspaper expects Giorgio Chiellini to feature alongside him, but the returning Leonardo Bonucci has a 30% chance of taking his compatriot’s spot.

In midfield, Denis Zakaria and Arthur should start in the double pivot (even if the report gives Federico Bernardeschi a 20% chance of tipping the Brazilian for a place).

Adrien Rabiot will return to his much-maligned hybrid role on the left, while Juan Cuadrado features on the opposite wing, as he supports the striking duo of Paulo Dybala and Dusan Vlahovic.

Juventus Probable XI (4-4-2): Szczesny; Danilo, de Ligt, Chiellini (Bonucci), Pellegrini (Sandro); Cuadrado, Zakaria, Arthur (Bernardeschi), Rabiot; Dybala, Vlahovic