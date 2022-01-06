The latest probable formation for Juventus ahead of Napoli encounter

While the situation in the country remains chaotic ahead of the restart, Max Allegri and his men will try to isolate themselves from all the controversy surrounding them and shift their focus towards the pitch.

The Bianconeri will host Napoli who made the trip to Turin with a depleted squad.

As for the home side, only two players will be missing due to positive Covid-19 tests, club captain Giorgio Chiellini and third goalkeeper Carlo Pinsoglio.

On another note, Danilo and Leonardo Bonucci are out with injuries.

But the good news for Allegri is the return of his two star players, Federico Chiesa and Paulo Dybala.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, the tactician will maintain the 4-3-3 lineup adopted in the last few matches before the break.

Wojciech Szczesny will start in goal, with Juan Cuadrado, Daniele Rugani, Matthijs de Ligt and Alex Sandro making up the back four.

In midfield, Manuel Locatelli will take the center role with Adrien Rabiot on his left. Weston McKennie is the favorite to complete the trident, but Rodrigo Bentancur is given a 40% chance to start the match.

Alvaro Morata should lead the attack, with Federico Bernardeschi on the wing. Chiesa is the favorite to start on the opposite flank, while Dybala’s chances of starting in his stead are at 40%.

During yesterday’s press conference, Allegri suggested that he will alternate between Dybala and Chiesa during the match.

Juventus probable XI: Szczesny; Cuadrado, Rugani, de Ligt, Alex Sandro; McKennie (Bentnacur), Locatelli, Rabiot; Chiesa (Dybala), Morata, Bernardeschi