The latest probable formation for Juventus ahead of Udinese encounter

On Saturday night, Juventus will host another black and white side, as Udinese make the Western trip to Turin.

Max Allegri’s men will be adamant on putting their Italian Super Cup disappointment behind them and build on their great come-from-behind win at Roma from last weekend.

However, Wednesday’s extended clash leaves the tactician with an exhausted squad. Therefore, a certain rotation will be required.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, Juve will start with a 4-2-3-1 formation, even if it can essentially transform into a 4-3-3 lineup.

Wojciech Szczesny will start in goal after gaining his Green Pass, while Juan Cuadrado and Matthijs de Ligt return from suspension to take their slots in the backline.

Due to Leonardo Bonucci’s injury and Giorgio Chiellini’s exhaustion, Daniele Rugani’s run continues, while Luca Pellegrini should complete the backline.

In midfield, Manuel Locatelli is expected to start alongside Rodrigo Bentancur in the double pivot. However, the source gives Arthur a 30% chance of starting instead of the Uruguayan.

Weston McKennie will be fielded as a hybrid winger, although Adrien Rabiot has a 40% chance of taking his spot.

The same can be said about the opposing wing, where Dejan Kulusevski is the slight favorite to start ahead of Federico Bernardeschi.

Finally, Alvaro Morata will once again lead the line, while Paulo Dybala makes his return to the starting formation to support the Spaniard.

Juventus Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Szczesny; Cuadrado, Rugani, de Ligt, Pellegrini; Locatelli, Bentancur (Arthur); McKennie (Rabiot), Dybala, Kulusevski (Bernardeschi); Morata