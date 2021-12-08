The latest probable formation for Juventus-Malmo: Another tactical change?

On Wednesday evening, Juventus will host Malmo in the final matchday of the Champions League group stage.

The Bianconeri have already sealed their qualification and they can only hope that Zenit derail Chelsea in order for them to snatch the top spot.

Max Allegri will take the opportunity to rest some of his players and give others the chance to prove their worth.

The tactician had found success lately against Salernitana and Genoa after switching to a more attacking 4-2-3-1 formation.

However, with the injuries piling up, the Old Lady is left with only one natural winger (Federico Bernardeschi), which could prompt Allegri to make yet another tactical change.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus could be set to play in a 3-5-2 formation against their Swedish visitors.

Mattia Perin could be in goal after recovering from Covid-19, and he’ll have the trio of Daniele Rugani, Leonardo Bonucci and Matthijs de Ligt in front of him.

Alex Sandro will make his return to the starting lineup as a left wingback, while Bernardeschi takes the opposite flank.

Arthur Melo will be handed a rare starting berth, and he’ll act as a Regista, supported by Rodrigo Bentancur and Adrien Rabiot.

In attack, Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala should start once again, as Moise Kean suffered a slight knock to the ankle in training yesterday.

Juventus Probable XI (3-5-2): Perin; Rugani, Bonucci, de Ligt; Bernardesschi, Bentancur, Arthur, Rabiot, Alex Sandro; Dybala, Morata