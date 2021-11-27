The latest probable formations ahead of Juventus-Atalanta

This evening, Juventus will attempt to put their midweek misery behind them and earn their third straight Serie A win in a row.

However, it won’t be an easy mission at all, as their opponents happen to be the juggernaut otherwise known as Atalanta.

So who will take the field at the Allianz Stadium in the all-important clash?

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, Max Allegri will maintain his hybrid 4-4-2 lineup, with Wojciech Szczesny in goal once again.

The Bianconeri are facing injuring problems at the back, so their defense could be composed of Juan Cuadrado, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt and Luca Pellegrini.

The double pivot should be Manuel Locatelli and Adrien Rabiot, while Weston McKennie serves as a hybrid right winger.

Federico Chiesa will take the left flank, while Paulo Dybala returns to lead the team, with Alvaro Morata by his side.

The source gives Alex Sandro and Rodrigo Bentancur a 30% chance of starting instead of Pellegrini and Rabiot respectively.

On the other hand, Duvan Zapata will lead the line for Gian Piero Gaperini, while Luis Muriel and Josip Ilicic contend for a spot next to him.

Juventus Probable XI (4-4-2): Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, de Ligt, Pellegrini; McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Chiesa; Dybala, Morata

Atalabta Probable XI (3-4-1-2): Musso; Toloi, Djimsiti, Palomino; Zappacosta, de Roon, Freuler, Maehle; Pessina; Zapata, Muriel