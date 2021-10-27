The latest probable formations for Juventus and Sassuolo

While Juventus prepare to take on Sassuolo later in the day, the Italian media outlets are trying to figure out Max Allegri’s starting formation.

According JuveNews, the Bianconeri will deploy a 4-4-2 lineup that leans towards attack. The manager has already confirmed that Mattia Perin will start in goal with Matthijs de Ligt in defense.

Leonardo Bonucci is expected to maintain his spot, even if Daniele Rugani will be pushing for a starting berth. Danilo and Mattia De Sciglio should operate in the fullback slots while Alex Sandro gets some rest.

Manuel Locatelli is expected to start against his former club alongside Arthur who could make his first start of the season.

Federico Chiesa and Juan Cuadrado will take the wings as they support the attacking duo of Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata.

On the other hand, Sassuolo should deploy an attacking 4-2-3-1 formation that features Domenico Berardi, Gianluca Scamacca and Giacomo Raspadori.

Juventus (4-4-2): Perin; Danilo, Bonucci, De Ligt, De Sciglio; Cuadrado, Locatelli, Arthur, Chiesa; Morata, Dybala.

Sassuolo (4-2-3-1): Consigli; Muldur, Chiriches, Ferrari e Rogerio; Frattesi, Lopez; Berardi, Raspadori, Traorè; Scamacca.

This would surely make for an interesting formation. While Juventus fans were left disappointed by the performances of Rodrigo Bentancur, Adrien Rabiot, Weston McKennie and Aaron Ramsey, the partnership of Locatelli and Arthur is the one that they’ve been craving for.

The Brazilian couldn’t truly produce his best during the previous campaign. But following his return from injury and under the tutelage of an experienced manager, the former Barcelona man will have another chance to prove his worth.