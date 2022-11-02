The latest probable formations for Juventus-PSG clash

This evening, Juventus will be hoping to bow out of the Champions League in style when they host Paris Saint-Germain at the Allianz Stadium.

The visitors are adamant on claiming the group’s top spot with another victory over the Italians, while the Bianconeri can only hope of snatching a ticket to the Europa League knockout stage.

So how will the two giants line up when they clash heads in Turin?

According to Corriere dello Sport, Max Allegri will bolster his midfield by deploying a 3-5-1-1 formation.

The source expects Wojciech Szczesny to maintain his position between the posts, even if some tipped Mattia Perin to start yesterday.

Leonardo Bonucci will return to the starting formation, with Federico Gatti and Alex Sandro completing the back three in the absence of the suspended Danilo.

In the middle of the park, Manuel Locatelli should act as a Regista in between Adrien Rabiot and Nicolò Fagioli who could make his first start of the season.

Juan Cuadrado and Filip Kostic will maintain their positions on the wings, with Fabio Miretti supporting Arkadiusz Milik upfront.

On the other hand, Christophe Galtier will tweak his formation in the absence of the banned Neymar. Carlos Soler could be the one to support Leo Messi and Kylian Mbappé in a 4-3-1-2 lineup

Juventus Probable XI (3-5-1-1): Szczesny; Gatti, Bonucci, Sandro; Cuadrado, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Miretti; Milk

PSG Probable XI (4-3-1-2): Donnarumma; Hakimi, Ramos, Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes; Fabian Ruiz, Verratti, Vitinha; Soler; Messi, Mbappé