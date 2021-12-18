The latest probable Juventus formation for Bologna trip: A surprise in midfield?

On Saturday evening, Juventus will attempt to rebound from their latest lackluster performance which resulted in a draw against Venezia.

The Bianconeri are on the road yet again for their penultimate match of the year, where they’ll be hosted by Bologna.

Max Allegri will be without his injured stars, Paulo Dybala and Federico Chiesa, while captain Giorgio Chiellini was left in Turin.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus will maintain their 4-2-3-1 formation with some changes in personnel.

Wojciech Szczesny will start between the posts, with Leonardo Bonucci leading the backline alongside Matthijs de Ligt.

Juan Cuadrado should be fielded at the back once again, with Mattia De Sciglio dropped from the lineup. Luca Pellegrini will take the other fullback role.

In midfield, Manuel Locatelli is expected to miss out on a starting spot after suffering from mild gastroenteritis during the week.

Therefore, Adrien Rabiot could start alongside Arthur Melo in the double pivot role. Nevertheless, the source gives Rodrigo Bentancur a 40% chance to start instead of the Brazilian.

Weston McKennie returns from injury and could be fielded as a right winger, with Federico Bernardeschi on the opposite wing.

Kaio Jorge will play as a second striker in Dybala’s absence, while Moise Kean is the 70% favorite to start ahead of Alvaro Morata.

Juventus Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, de Ligt, Pellegrini; Arthur, Rabiot; McKennie, Kaio Jorge, Bernardeschi; Kean