The latest probable lineups for Juventus-Inter clash

This Sunday, all eyes will be on the closing curtain of the Serie A weekend, as Juventus and Inter clash heads at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

The two giants were initially considered amongst the biggest favorites to clinch the Scudetto title, but they both currently sit outside of the Top four.

Therefore, Max Allegri and Simone Inzaghi are both desperate for a victory that prolongs their recent resurgences. So how will their sides line up this evening?

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus will almost maintain the same 3-5-1-1 formation that hosted PSG on Wednesday, with the only exception being the backline.

Gleison Bremer returns from injury to line up alongside his Brazilian compatriots Danilo and Alex Sandro, at the expense of Leonardo Bonucci and Federico Gatti.

The midfield remains unchanged with Nicolò Fagioli earning his full Serie A debut alongside Manuel Locatelli and Adrien Rabiot, while Juan Cuadrado and Filip Kostic take the wings.

Fabio Miretti is the heavy favorite to start as an attacking midfielder instead of Angel Di Maria who has just returned from his latest injury setback.

Arkadiusz Milik should lead the line in the absence of Moise Kean, while Dusan Vlahovic may only be fit enough for the bench.

On the other hand, Simone Inzaghi will maintain his usual 3-5-2 formation, spearheaded by Lautaro Martinez and Edin Dzeko.

Juventus Probable XI (3-5-1-1): Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Sandro; Cuadrado, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Miretti; Milik

Inter Probable XI (3-5-2): Onana; Skriniar, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Lautaro, Dzeko