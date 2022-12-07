The latest update on Alex Sandro’s condition ahead of WC quarterfinals

At the beginning of the tournament, Juventus had eleven ambassadors at the World Cup, but the number has now been reduced to six ahead of the quarterfinals, with half of them featuring for Brazil.

On Friday, the Selecao will clash heads against the resilient Croatia in the opening match of the quarters. But will Alex Sandro make it in time?

The Bianconeri left-back started the first two matches for the South American giants before sustaining a knock against Switzerland, forcing him to miss the Round of 16 tie versus South Korea.

But according to ilBianconero, Alex Sandro trained with the rest of the group on Tuesday, albeit partially.

Nonetheless, this has been deemed as a positive sign, suggesting a potential return ahead of the tough encounter against Luka Modric and company.

In the previous round, his Juventus teammate Danilo replaced him on the left.

Juve FC say

With Alex Telles out of the tournament with an injury, Brazil desperately need Sandro since he’s the only genuine left-back remaining in the squad.

Even though Danilo is highly versatile, his performances drop a bit when placed on his less favorite flank.

So if Sandro manages to regain his fitness in due time much to Tite’s delight, we can expect him to start from the get-go on Friday.