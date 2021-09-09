The latest updates on Federico Chiesa’s physical condition

Following the player’s early return from the international break, Juventus were left sweating over the condition of Federico Chiesa. The team suffered from a horrendous start to the campaign – drawing at Udinese and losing at home to Empoli – and Max Allegri was hoping to be able to rely on the Italian star for the big clash against Napoli.

The encounter against the Partenopei comes at a very complicated timing for the Bianconeri, especially with their five South American players set for a late return from their international duties, and will only join the squad on Friday evening.

According to ilBianconero, Chiesa underwent exams at the J-Medical center on Thursday morning, and luckily for Juventus, no injury was detected.

However, the former Fiorentina star is still expected to be left out from the squad that will travel south on the weekend as a precautionary measure.

The Bianconeri aren’t willing to risk their star player, even for a delicate match against one of their fiercest rivals. The Old Lady will start her Champions League campaign on Tuesday against Malmo, and the 23-year-old could be given the green light to start the match.

Chiesa scored Italy’s lone goal in the draw against Bulgaria last Thursday, but was left out of the starting formation for Sunday’s big match against Switzerland, and was finally sent home before the Azzurri’s latest World Cup qualifier against Lithuania.