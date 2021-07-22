The latest updates on Arthur’s condition following his surgery

After suffering from a rare physical condition in February, Arthur Melo was unable to find his best form for the remainder of the campaign.

The Brazilian had a bone calcification in his right leg, but he tried to overcome the pain, hoping that the condition would eventually heel with therapy.

Nonetheless, the pain persisted, and the player overwent a surgery to remove the calcification last week. Luckily, the operation was a success, and the midfielder is already feeling better.

The former Barcelona man posted a picture for himself on his Instagram account, with a big smile on his his face, and a reassuring message for the Juventus fans.

“Hi guys, everything went well from the “mechanic”. Back home, very happy because I really wanted to be able to operate and forget this intruder to finally be able to play without pain,” said Arthur.

“Thanks to Dr. Piana and the whole Juventus medical staff. I feel very good thanks to the work of my personal staff and I am confident to be 100% as soon as possible and with great motivation for the upcoming season! Thank you all for your messages of support! See you soon!”

The former Gremio man is expected to be unavailable for the next three months whilst he recovers from the operation.

The Brazilian made the move from Barcelona last summer in an exchange deal that saw Miralem Pjanic moving in the opposite direction.

Nonetheless, his first season in Turin proved to be a complicated one, especially after contracting this rare physical problem during the second half of the campaign.