The latest updates on Bonucci – Which matches could he miss?

Following Giorgio Chiellini’s positive Covid-19 test, Max Allegri was hoping to be able to rely on Leonardo Bonucci at the back.

But unfortunately for the Juventus manager, the defender sustained a knock that ruled him out of the big clash against Napoli on January 6.

According to ilBianconero, the 34-year-old’s issue is in his left thigh, and luckily, the tests conducted on Monday didn’t reveal an injury.

However, the center back will surely miss the away trip to Roma on Sunday. Moreover, he will most likely be unavailable for the Italian Super Cup battle against Inter on January 12.

This will practically leave Allegri with a decimated backline, as even Danilo (who covered as a center back last season) remains out with an injury.

Therefore, Daniele Rugani will have to step up and partner Matthijs de Ligt at the heart of the defense.

Juve FC say

While injuries are part of this sport, the clubs can’t afford to lose more players at the moment, as their squads are already being ravaged by Covid-19.

As for Juventus, the absences of Chiellini and Bonucci came at an untimely moment, with the Bianconeri set to take on Napoli, Roma and Inter in the space of six days.

While Rugani didn’t embarrass himself during his rare outings, his presence inspires less confidence than his veteran teammates.

Let’s just hope that he and de Ligt remain fit during the crunch period.