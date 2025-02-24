Juventus have reportedly received encouraging updates regarding the condition of Andrea Cambiaso, but Douglas Luiz may have suffered another serious injury.

Both players returned took part in Sunday night’s Serie A contest against Cagliari which ended with a slim win for the Old Lady courtesy of Dusan Vlahovic’s solitary strike.

However, the duo were forced to leave the pitch in the second half while carrying knocks. Cambiaso was in the starting lineup for the first time in weeks having been hampered by an ankle problem. But while his ankle didn’t bother him this time, it was a groin issue that ended his night relatively early, with Jonas Rouhi coming in as a replacement.

As for Luiz, he made his return from a slight muscular problem that saw him miss the last couple of fixtures. He came in for Teun Koopmeiners in the second half, only to vacate his place for Samuel Mbangula in the final minutes of the fixture.

Therefore, the Bianconeri have been anxiously awaiting the latest developments on this injury front. Earlier today, Juventus released an official statement revealing that Nicolo Savona (who remained in Turin after picking up an injury in training) suffered a muscle overstretch and is now expected to miss a couple of weeks of action. However, no official updates emerged regarding Cambiaso and Luiz.

But according to Sky Sport Italia (via TuttoJuve), the Italian full-back’s condition doesn’t even require medical check-ups. He is expected to return to the fold in the next few days, so he could theoretically feature in the Coppa Italia quarter-final contest against Empoli.

But on the contrary, the Brazilian midfielder has seemingly suffered yet another injury. He has already missed several months of action this term.

Therefore, the former Aston Villa man is expected at J|Medical Centre in the coming hours, and the results should confirm this latest setback.