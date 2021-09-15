The latest updates on Chiesa and Bernardeschi – Will they be available for Milan clash?

While Juventus were celebrating their first win of the campaign in Sweden, Federico Chiesa and Federico Bernardeschi were both left behind in Turin.

Chiesa suffered from a discomfort in his flexor while on international duty which forced him to return home earlier than expected.

Bernerdeschi replaced his namesake on the pitch for both club and country, but he hurt his knee during the Bianconeri’s defeat at Napoli last weekend.

Therefore, the two Italians couldn’t make the trip to Scandinavia, but their services weren’t needed anyway, as their teammates proved to be too strong for Malmo, with the match ending in a 3-0 victory for the Old Lady.

Nonetheless, Max Allegri will be facing a much sterner test against his former side, Milan, this Sunday, and the tactician will be hoping to have his wingers available once again.

According to ILBianconero, the two stars are giving a positive impression in their recovery path, and they could both be included in the squad that will welcome the Rossoneri to the Allianz Stadium this weekend.

The report adds that Chiesa in particular is edging closer towards earning a starting spot in Allegri’s lineup for the big showdown against the Diavolo.

This would be a major boost for the manager, who had to do with a depleted squad last Saturday against Napoli, in the absence of his five South American stars who returned late from international duty.