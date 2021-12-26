The latest updates on Chiesa, Dybala and the rest of Juve’s injured players

After ending the year with a win over Cagliari, Juventus players embarked on their mid-season vacation.

The Bianconeri stars will spend the holiday season with their loved ones before resuming training on December 30.

With a tough January schedule awaiting the Old Lady, Max Allegri will be hoping to have all of his players available for the crunch period.

The tactician had to end the year in the absence of some of his most important and decisive players. So what will be the case after the resumption?

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, Giorgio Chiellini and Paulo Dybala will train with the rest of the group as normal. The captain and his vice should both be available for the Napoli clash on January 6.

Moreover, Federico Chiesa and Danilo should both join the group as well, but the Italian is only expected to make the bench against the Partenopei.

On the the other hand, the Brazilian isn’t expected to make an appearance until the second half of the month.

As for Moise Kean, he should be fully fit from the get-go despite suffering from a slight strain against Cagliari last week.

Finally, Aaron Ramsey is officially struggling from an adductor that has ruled him out of action, but the Welshman is simply looking for a way out of the club.