The latest updates on Di Maria, Chiesa and Bremer ahead of Freiburg trip

This midweek, Juventus travel to Germany for a pivotal European contest against Freiburg. The Bianconeri won the first leg at home thanks to Angel Di Maria’s header, but they still have to complete the job in the reverse fixture to book their spot in the Europa League quarter-finals.

Therefore, Max Allegri is anxiously awaiting the developments on his injury front, especially since some of the most instrumental members of his squad have been dealing with physical issues recently.

According to ilBianconero, Di Maria should make his return to the starting lineup after getting some rest against Sampdoria.

This will be a major boost for the Old Lady, as the Argentine has been the club’s main talisman in recent months.

On the other hand, Federico Chiesa’s situation remains less certain. The source understands that the Italian’s condition will be monitored on a daily basis before making a late decision regarding his availability.

In defense, Gleison Bremer has recovered from a slight scare and should start alongside Danilo at the back. But the big question remains over the identity of the third defender.

With Leonardo Bonucci and Alex Sandro both looking unlikely to recover in time, three candidates have emerged for the role: Federico Gatti, Daniele Rugani or even Mattia De Sciglio in a makeshift role.