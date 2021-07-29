The latest updates on Dybala’s contract renewal negotiations

During the earlier months of 2021, the general opinion was that Juventus and Paulo Dybala are unlikely to agree terms for a contract renewal.

But for one reason or another, the pessimism has been replaced with optimism, as the two parties could finally reach a common ground – especially with both of them said to be eager on continuing their collaboration for years to come.

According to Calciomercato, the Argentine’s agent, Jorge Antun, landed in Italy last Saturday, and has already spoken with the club’s new sporting director, Federico Cherubini, on a phone call.

Due to the regulations in the country, the agent must complete a quarantine period lasting 10 days, which is why the agent hasn’t been able to meet with the club’s officials just yet.

Antun’s quarantine period should expire on the 4th of August, and a meeting with the Bianconeri hierarchy is reportedly scheduled for next week.

The source believes that Juventus will maintain their initial offer, proposing a new contract worth 10 million euros per year, for the next three or four seasons.

Whilst La Joya was reluctant to accept such proposal in the past, this offer seems to be a fair one, especially amidst the current financial difficulties.

Moreover, Dybala endured a complicated campaign in 2020/21, missing several months of action due to recurring injury problems, thus, it doesn’t seem to be the right timing to push the envelop further.

The 27-year-old currently earns around 7.5 millions per season, and his current deal is set to expire next summer.