The latest updates on Federico Chiesa’s condition and upcoming surgery

Last weekend, Juventus were dealt a big blow when Federico Chiesa left the Olimpico Stadium with a serious injury.

The Bianconeri sealed an incredible come-from-behind win at the expense of Roma, but the celebrations were cut short when it was revealed that the Italian suffered from a cruciate ligament injury.

Therefore, the 23-year-old’s campaign is over, and his condition will require a surgery.

According to Calciomercato, the club has now chosen the medical facility where the player will be operated.

Next week, Chiesa will undergo the required operation for his left knee at the Hochrum clinic in Innsbruck, Austria.

Professor Christian Fink will be the surgeon in charge of the whole procedure.

The recovery time is estimated to be between six and eight months.

Following the surgery, Chiesa will be set for an uphill battle. He’ll have to look out for himself in order to allow his knee to recover in the best possible manner.

Then he will start the road to recover his best physical condition ahead of his return to the pitch.

It’s not going to be an easy task at all, but the Juventus star isn’t the first and won’t be the last to deal with such a nasty injury.

Giorgio Chiellini and Merih Demiral both suffered similar setbacks during the 2019/20 campaign, and let’s not forget about Roma’s Nicolò Zaniolo who sustained back-to-back ACL injuries.