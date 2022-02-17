The latest updates on Pogba’s future: The timing of the decision and contractual demands

While one would expect a player with an expiring contract to be feeling some anxiety, Paul Pogba appears to be embracing free agency.

The Frenchman returned to Manchester United in 2016 following a successful four-year stint at Juventus. However, his time in the Premier League has been filled with ups and downs.

The 2018 World Cup winner has recently returned to action following an injury layoff, which reignite the talks around his future.

According to The Telegraph via ilBianconero, the 28-year-old is in no rush to make a decision regarding his future.

In fact, Pogba decided to halt any sort of negotiations regarding his contract until the end of the campaign.

While a renewal with the Red Devils remains on the cards, Juventus and Paris Saint Germain are closely monitoring the situation.

The source adds that the midfielder would like to earn around 230,000 euros per week next season. Therefore, whoever wants to sign him, will have to splash the cash.

Juve FC say

In 2012, Juventus pulled off a masterstroke by signing a certain 19-year-old talent on a free deal from Man United.

Thus, replicating the same maneuver ten years later surely sounds like an enticing idea,

However, the operation would be much costly this time, as the Frenchman has now cemented himself as one of the best midfielders in the world.

Therefore, the Bianconeri will have to carefully study the deal and ponder whether they can afford to satisfy the player’s hefty demands.