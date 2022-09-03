The latest updates on Rabiot’s condition and expected return date

This surely was an eventful summer for Adrien Rabiot. The midfielder remained in Turin amidst the club’s US tour for refusing to receive three doses of the vaccine against Covid-19.

The Frenchman was then on the cusp of joining Manchester United, but his mother and agent Veronique failed to reach an agreement with the Premier League giants regarding personal terms.

Eventually, Max Allegri was happy to welcome the player back the fold, reinstating him in his starting formation.

Nonetheless, the 27-year-old sustained a slight knock last weekend against Roma. Although he managed to shake it off and maintain a starting berth against Spezia, the issue apparently persisted.

Yesterday, Juventus revealed the matchday squad that travelled to Firenze for Saturday’s clash against Fiorentina, and Rabiot was a noticeable absentee.

However, Sky Sport (via ilBianconero) has some reassuring news regarding the matter. The source expects the midfielder to overcome the issue and rejoins the squad ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League opener.

This will certainly be a special occasion for Rabiot who will make his return to the French capital. As we all know, he had developed within the youth sector of Paris Saint Germain before cementing himself as an integral part of the senior squad at an early age.

In the end, Rabiot left PSG on a sour note after a breakdown in the negotiations for his contract renewal.