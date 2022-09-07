The latest updates on Szczesny’s injury and expected return date

It has been a complicated start to the campaign for Wojciech Szczesny. The goalkeeper missed the first couple of matches due to an injury.

Although he made his return in the clash against Roma, he sustained an ankle knock four days later when Juventus hosted Spezia at the Allianz Stadium.

Therefore, Max Allegri has been heavily relying on the services of his second-fiddle custodian Mattia Perin.

But according to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Szczesny could make his return to the pitch this weekend against Salernitana.

The Bianconeri can’t afford to drop any more points and will be hoping to seal a victory at the expense of their southern visitors.

However, the source also suggests next week’s crucial Champions League fixture against Benfica as another possible return date.

After losing their group stage opener in Paris, Allegri’s men must beat their Portuguese foes at home to gain their first three points in Europe.

Juve FC say

Even though Perin has been serving amiably and arguably deserve more playing time season, Szczesny remains the number one choice in Allegri’s book, and a significantly more experienced option on the European stage.

Therefore, it would important for the Pole to make an appearance against Salernitana in order to test his physical condition before taking the field in the all-important Benfica clash.

But if the medical staff finds him at a less than optimal condition, then relying on Perin’s services would be the safer option.