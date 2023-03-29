The latest updates on the condition of Juventus winger Filip Kostic

Prior to the international break, Filip Kostic was enjoying what was arguably his best run since joining Juventus last summer.

The Serbian made the switch from Eintracht Frankfurt to Turin last August, and has rapidly cemented himself as the undisputed starter on the left flank.

Unfortunately for Max Allegri, his winger returned early from international duty while carrying a knock. The 30-year-old is suffering from an inflammation in the Achilles tendon.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Kostic will undergo some medical tests at the J-Medical center to learn more about his condition.

As the source reports, the player’s condition doesn’t appear to be serious, so he could be available to play on Saturday when Juventus host Hellas Verona.

However, the club will reportedly adopt a cautious approach ahead of April’s crunch schedule.

So even if the test results offer some positive updates, Allegri and his staff could opt to rest the Serbian as a preventive measure, especially with a top showdown against Inter coming up on Tuesday.

The Bianconeri will host their arch-rivals in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-finals, before traveling to the Italian capital to take on Lazio over the weekend.

In the following week, they resume their Europa League campaign by hosting Sporting in the first leg of the quarter-finals at the Allianz Stadium.