The latest updates on the conditions of Chiesa, Vlahovic and other Juventus stars

Following a troublesome first half of the season, Juventus are hoping to enjoy a smoother restart with less players on the treatment table.

Il Corriere dello Sport journalist Nicola Balice provided an update on the conditions of several Juventus stars who are either suffering from knocks or are yet to return following the World Cup.

First of all, Balice expects Federico Chiesa to be available and raring to go ahead of the trip to Cremona. The Bianconeri will resume their Serie A campaign on January 4 against Cremonese in the hopes of securing a seventh win in a row.

Moreover, the journalist expects Danilo and Alex Sandro to report to training on Tuesday morning. Their compatriot Gleison Bremer has already made his return to Continassa last week. As for the World Cup finalists (Rabiot, Di Maria and Paredes), they will only return before the Cremonese match where they will probably start on the bench.

The source also offers updates on Dusan Vlahovic who’s still dealing with a groin issue. The Serbian is undergoing a personalized program, and it remains to be seen how he’ll respond to it before thrusting him back to group training.

For his part, Mattia De Sciglio could return to action soon enough and make himself available for the restart. So perhaps he’ll start on the right flank against Cremonese since Juan Cuadrado is only expected to return after the match.

Finally, Leonardo Bonucci still requires additional time before making his recovery, while Paul Pogba has been making small steps on the path towards regaining his best condition, but identifying a possible return date remains difficult.