Since the beginning of the year, Juventus have been engaged in never-ending negotiations regarding contract renewals of players who are running on expiring deals.

While the management had already announced Paulo Dybala’s exit, Juan Cuadrado triggered an automatic renewal for another season, while Mattia Perin earned a new deal until 2024.

However, the future of two Bianconeri players remains up in the air. We’re talking about the Italian duo of Mattia De Sciglio and Federico Bernardeschi. Nonetheless, each of them finds himself in a different situation.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, De Sciglio will sign a new contract at Juventus in the coming days. The fullback’s agent Giovanni Branchini held a meeting with club officials in Nyon almost a month ago, and the two parties had reached an agreement in principle.

The source adds that little had changed since then. Thus, the two parties should sit on the table either this week or the next in order to finalize the deal once and for all.

As for the Bernardeschi, the situation is more complicated. While the management isn’t too eager on maintaining his services, the door hasn’t been completely shut as in Dybala’s case. After all, Juventus believe that they might struggle to find a better alternative on the proposed wages (2.5 million euros per season).

The source adds that the former Fiorentina man still holds Max Allegri’s esteem and a decisive meeting between his agent Federico Pastorello and the management should take place in the coming days.