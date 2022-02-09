The latest updates on the contract renewals of Bernardeschi, De Sciglio and Perin

This month, Juve’s management will have a very busy schedule as the directors try to resolve the future of the players running on expiring contracts.

While Paulo Dybala’s never-ending soap opera is the one dominating the headlines, other Bianconeri players will also take part in the negotiations with the club,

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, the Old Lady has decided to renew Federico Bernardeschi’s contract.

The Euro 2020 winner endured two difficult campaigns under the guidance of Maurizio Sarri and Andrea Pirlo, but his performances improved following the return of Max Allegri.

The source believes the winger’s salary should remain 4 million euros, but this figure would be unlocked through bonuses.

In another report from the same source, Mattia De Sciglio is another player who should receive a new contract at Juventus.

The fullback had a foot outside of the door and even spent last season on loan at Lyon. Nevertheless, his displays this season have been mostly convincing.

Thus, he could remain in Turin while earning the same salary from his current contract (2.5 millions per season).

Finally, the situation could be a bit more complicated for Mattia Perin. While the management wants to renew the goalkeeper’s stay, the latter could be seeking a new challenge that offers him more playing time.

Therefore, the decision mostly lies in the shot-stopper’s hands.