The latest updates on the physical condition of Dusan Vlahovic

Following a stunning start to his Juventus stint, Dusan Vlahovic saw his form regress in the final stretch of the campaign. The Serbian was embroiled in a thrilling duel with Ciro Immobile for the Capocannoniere award, but the latter sprinted to victory with 27 goals, scoring four more strikes than the Serbian.

Of course the fact that the team was in shambles throughout the final rounds didn’t help the young striker’s case, but it appears that he was suffering from a physical discomfort.

Following the end of the club’s campaign, international players joined their national team squads in preparation for various events. Nevertheless, the 22-year-old decided to remain in Turin rather than joining Serbia’s camp who is preparing for UEFA Nations League fixtures.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, Vlahovic has been dealing with a groin issue lately, and will now undergo a recovery process that should last for three to four weeks.

Therefore, the source expects the bomber to be back in full force by July 4, which is the date of the official start of the Bianconeri’s pre-season.

Juve FC say

It appears that Vlahovic has decided to sacrifice his summer vacation in favor of regaining his best physical condition and make himself available from the get-go.

Hence, it is this type of decisions that makes fans and observers foresee a brilliant future for the young man who’s mature beyond his years.