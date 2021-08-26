The latest updates on the physical conditions of Ronaldo, Morata and Chiellini

Following their underwhelming start to the campaign, Juventus need to bounce back with a big result when they host Empoli this Saturday. The Bianconeri wasted a two-goal lead against Udinese on the opening match, as Wojciech Szczesny’s two howlers allowed the hosts to gain an important point.

Therefore, the last thing that Massimiliano Allegri needs at this point is more injury headaches. The Italian manager is hoping to have the vast majority of his players at his disposal on his official return to the Allianz Stadium.

During Wednesday’s double session, Cristiano Ronaldo had to leave training with a reported arm injury. On the other hand, Giorgio Chiellini didn’t take part in the match between the ranks, whilst Alvaro Morata wasn’t present on the field, as he remained in the gym.

Nonetheless, ilBianconero reassures that all three players should be available for the upcoming fixture, with none of them suffering from a worrying condition.

On the other hand, Arthur still has at least another month away from the action, while Aaron Ramsey and new signing, Kaio Jorge have joined him on the treatment table.

The Welsh veteran and the Brazilian youngster are both expected to miss at least several weeks of action.