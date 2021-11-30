The latest updates on the Prisma investigations: Who will be summoned and when will it wrap up?

Investigations, wiretaps, scandals… Juventus fans everywhere are witnessing some terrifying flashbacks to the infamous Calciopoli case.

This time, the media has named it the “Prisma” investigation, an enquiry related to alleged false accounting based on overestimated transfer fees.

Last Saturday, the investigators listened to Juventus sporting director Federico Cherubini for nine hours, and on Monday, the club’s CEO Maurizio Arrivabene spoke for three hours.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, Bianconeri president Andrea Agnelli, vice-president Pavel Nedved and former sporting director Fabio Paratici are yet to be summoned.

These men are considered to be the main players, as they have been the top of the hierarchy in the last few years.

Perhaps they will be summoned later, but at the moment, the investigators are set to hear some other Juventus officials, including club secretary Paolo Morganti, head of the U23 team Giovanni Manna and one of the club’s lawyers, Cesare Gabasio.

The source expects the interrogations to conclude in the next 15 days, while the investigation could end within a month or so.

Nevertheless, the report says that the management remains calm and confident, insisting that all transfers were conducted in compliance with the law.

It must be said that the last part remains highly questionable. It’s unlikely that Agnelli and company are genuinely calm at the moment when facing this great storm.

Right now, we can only hope that the Old Lady survives with the least possible damage.