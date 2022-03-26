The latest updates on Vlahovic and Zakaria’s conditions ahead of Juventus-Inter

For the third time this season, Juventus and Inter will clash heads on April 3. The two sides played a 1-1 draw in Serie A, while the Nerazzurri snatched a last-gasp win in the Italian Super Cup.

But this time, the Bianconeri will be playing at home, and moreover, will be able to rely on their two January signings.

However, Dusan Vlahovic opted to remain in Turin rather than joining the Serbian national team due to a groin injury. On the other hand, Denis Zakaria has been out since sustaining an injury at Empoli on February 26.

So will the two new signings be ready in time for the Derby d’Italia clash?

According to Calciomercato, Vlahovic underwent individual training on Friday. The striker has a clear goal in mind, and is adamant to be fully fit for the crucial encounter.

CM also believes that Zakaria is enduring a similar schedule. While it took him a slightly longer period to recover from his thigh strain (the estimated period was three weeks), he should be ready to go against the Italian champions.

Juve FC say

This is definitely music to the ears of Juventus fans. At his point, Vlahovic is simply irreplaceable at Juventus, as he’s the only center forward capable of leading the frontline with sheer strength and character.

Additionally, the return of Zakaria would be a major boost for the midfield that has been been extremely short on depth since his injury.