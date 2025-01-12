Following their noticeable absences against Torino, Juventus fans will be anxiously awaiting the returns of Dusan Vlahovic and Francisco Conceicao.

The Portuguese winger suffered an injury while warming up ahead of the clash against his father’s Milan side in the semi-final of the Italian Super Cup. This prompted a last-minute change, with Kenan Yildiz coming in for the 21-year-old who was visibly devastated while watching his teammates from the dugout.

For his part, the Serbian striker returned from Riyadh while carrying a knock and couldn’t shake it off in time for Saturday’s big Derby, thus forcing Thiago Motta to rely on Nico Gonzalez as a centre-forward, in a move that hardly paid dividends as the Old Lady settled for a shocking 12th draw in Serie A this season.

But with contests against Atalanta and Milan just around the corner, the Bianconeri faithful fear the worst is yet to come for the thus-far ‘undefeated’ side, as their lack of form could come costly against the big Lombardian duo.

So will the two injured players return in time to lend a hand to the struggling team?

According to JuventusNews24, Conceicao remains on a personalized training schedule, and he’s unlikely to be fit enough to play against Atalanta on Tuesday night.

Therefore, the loaned-out Porto star is gunning for a return against the Rossoneri which remains a more plausible objective.

On the other hand, Vlahovic trained on the field, albeit apart from his teammates. The source believes the Serbian’s chances of joining the trip to Bergamo are substantially higher than the Portuguese’s since he is ahead in the recovery path.

Despite his recent struggles, the 24-year-old remains the club’s top goalscorer this season with 12 goals in 23 appearances, but it remains to be seen if the club will bolster the attacking department with a new striker.