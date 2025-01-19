In the penultimate matchday of the Champions League group stage, Juventus will take on Club Brugge away from home.

The Bianconeri are coming off a morale-boosting victory over Milan on Saturday, but the outcome also entailed two injury concerns, as Kenan Yildiz and Weston McKennie both picked up knocks during the contest.

The Turkiye international left the field after the halftime whistle, but unlike his teammates, he didn’t reemerge after the interval. The 19-year-old had sustained an adductor problem while attempting a shot on Mike Maignan’s goal late in the first half.

Nevertheless, IlBianconero provides positive updates on the youngster’s condition, ruling out any muscle injuries.

The 19-year-old is still expected to show up at the J|Medical Centre to undergo the necessary tests on Monday. He will also be evaluated by Thiago Motta and the technical staff to find out whether he can pull off an immediate return to action and join the trip to Brugge.

McKennie is also in the same boat after suffering a strain during the clash against the Rossoneri on Sunday. The versatile USMNT player started as a right-back on Saturday and lasted for the entirity of the match despite his physical issue.

Therefore, Monday will be a decisive day for the 26-year-old who would have to prove his fitness to get his spot on the plane. Otherwise, Nicolo Savona will regain his usual starting berth at right-back.

Finally, the source reveals that Francisco Conceicao continued to work separately on Sunday, but he’ll be hoping to pick up the pace and rejoin his teammate in group training to earn himself a spot in the squad.

The Portuguese winger has been out of action since sustaining an injury in the warmups ahead of the semi-final of the Italian Super Cup against Milan who are coached by his father Sergio.