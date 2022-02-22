The latetst probable formation for Juventus ahead of Villarreal encounter

While Juventus were hoping to reach their big European encounter with a full squad, they will unfortunately have to do with a makeshift lineup.

On Tuesday, the Bianconeri will be without a host of important players for the first leg encounter against Villarreal in the Champions League round of 16.

Max Allegri will miss the services of his captain Giorgio Chiellini, as well as fellow defenders Daniele Rugani and Leonardo Bonucci.

Federico Chiesa is the major long-term absentee, while Paulo Dybala will be unavailable for a week or so.

According to Sky Sport via TuttoJuve, Allegri will adopt a hybrid 4-4-2 lineup for the away trip against the Spaniards.

Wojciech Szczesny will naturally start in goal, with Danilo acting as Matthijs de Ligt’s center back partner amidst the defensive crisis.

Therefore, Mattia De Sciglio will play at right-back, while Alex Sandro returns to the lineup at the opposite flank, as Luca Pellegrini had received a knock last Friday and might not be 100% fit to start.

In midfield, Manuel Locatelli should partner Denis Zakaria in the double pivot role, while Weston McKennie serves as a hybrid left winger. Juan Cuadrado will slot in at right wing.

In Dybala’s absence, Dusan Vlahovic and Alvaro Morata will start upfront.

Juventus Probable XI (4-4-2): Szczesny; De Sciglio, Danilo, de Ligt, Alex Sandro; Cuadrado, Zakaria, Locatelli, McKennie; Vlahovic, Morata