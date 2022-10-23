After eight years of service, Alex Sandro appears destined to leave Juventus once his contract expires at the end of the season.

While the Brazilian is trying to adjust into a new role as a part of the back-three, the club will most likely grant him leave, as his levels have been on the decline for the last couple of seasons.

Therefore, the Bianconeri will be on the hunt for a new left-back this summer, and it appears that two Spaniards are amongst the hottest candidates for the role.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Benfica’s Alex Grimaldo has resurfaced on Federico Cherubini’s list.

The Barcelona youth product will be looking for a new challenge this summer, and will be available for free, as his contract is expiring in June.

The 27-year-old has been sharpening his tools in the Portuguese capital since 2016. Juventus will have the chance to monitor him once again when they take on Benfica on Tuesday in the Champions League group stage.

However, the source notes that Alfonso Pedraza is another potential option on the shortlist.

The 26-year-old is a youth product of Villarreal, and has long-term deal with the Yellow Submarines, lasting until 2026. He has made 10 LaLiga appearances, thus far this season, contributing with an assist.