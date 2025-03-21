If Juventus decide to sack Thiago Motta at the end of the season, the managerial change will have differing effects on various players. Some will benefit from fresh opportunities, while others may find themselves at a disadvantage.

Winners

Mattia Perin

There has been little to separate Michele Di Gregorio and Perin in terms of performance, and a new manager may favour the latter, offering him more game time.

Alberto Costa

Despite being signed by Motta, Costa has struggled for minutes on the pitch. A managerial change could provide him with a fresh start and a greater chance to establish himself in the team.

Khéphren Thuram

Thuram has been one of Juventus’ most improved players, yet he has not been able to cement a regular place in the starting XI under Motta. A new coach may see his potential and grant him a more consistent role.

Kenan Yıldız

Motta has seemingly struggled to find the best way to utilise Yıldız effectively. A different managerial approach could unlock his potential and allow him to flourish within the team.

Losers

Randal Kolo Muani

If Motta is dismissed, a new manager may not see Kolo Muani as a key player and could decide against making his move permanent in the summer transfer window.

Samuel Mbangula

Although Mbangula has shown significant improvement at Juventus, he may struggle to gain enough game time under a new manager, making it harder for him to prove his worth.

Douglas Luiz

Motta was a major advocate for the midfield overhaul that saw Luiz arrive in Turin. A change in management could place his future in doubt, with a new coach possibly unwilling to give him the chance to establish himself.

Teun Koopmeiners

Koopmeiners’ inconsistent form has been one of Juventus’ biggest problems this season. If a new manager arrives, they may opt to move him on rather than wait for him to rediscover his best form.

A managerial change at Juventus will inevitably reshape the squad dynamics, creating both opportunities and challenges for different players. While some will thrive under fresh leadership, others may find themselves facing an uncertain future at the club.