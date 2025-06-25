Juventus are interested in adding Jonathan David to their squad in this transfer window, with the Canadian striker now available as a free agent after running down his contract at Lille. Long regarded as one of Europe’s most consistent goal scorers, David is expected to join a top club this summer and has already spoken with several sides about a potential move.

Juve and Napoli are Interested in David

Among the teams keen to secure his signature are Juventus and Napoli, both of whom have made initial contact with the forward’s camp about a possible switch to Serie A. David has been on Juve’s radar for some time, and the club views him as a player who could bring quality and goals to their frontline.

Despite early discussions, there has been no recent progress in negotiations from either club. This has raised questions, considering David’s status as one of the best available forwards on the market. A move seemed imminent weeks ago, but talks have stalled due to one major sticking point.

Jonathan David (Getty Images)

Agent Demands Stall the Deal

According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, the main obstacle preventing a transfer is the financial demands being made by the player’s representatives. David’s agent is reportedly requesting a commission of 15 million euros to complete the deal, a figure that has deterred even the most interested parties.

This demand has caused Juventus to put their pursuit on hold, as they assess the financial viability of the deal. Although the Bianconeri remain admirers of the striker, they are not willing to pay such a high agent fee in a market where financial discipline is crucial.

While David remains without a club, he may soon have to reconsider his position. If his representatives do not lower their demands, there is a risk he could miss out on a move to a top side altogether. Juventus are still monitoring the situation, but for now, their interest is frozen until more realistic terms are proposed.