Juventus fans were excited when news emerged that the club would offer Kenan Yildiz a new contract and even hand him their number 10 shirt.

The Turkish youngster emerged as one of their finest talents in the second half of last season and has continued to develop well into one of the best players at the club.

Juventus wants to build their team around him and has made that clear to his entourage as talks over a new deal continue.

Yildiz currently earns around 300,000 euros per season at the club, and Juventus has offered the youngster a contract extension worth 1 million euros per season until 2029.

The club also appears willing to give him their number 10 shirt, as speculated in the media.

However, Calciomercato reveals Yildiz’s camp does not think Juve’s offer is good enough and they want more money from the Bianconeri.

The report claims there is a clear difference between supply and demand, which has held up the talks for some weeks.

However, both parties clearly want to complete the deal soon, so an agreement is expected in the coming weeks.

Juve FC Says

Yildiz is an important player for us now and in the future and we need to do our best to get him on a new contract soon.