Juventus’ lack of goals is one of the key issues plaguing the club, and this is compounded by the fact that they are also conceding.

When the defence struggles to keep clean sheets, the team must compensate by scoring more goals—a balance Juventus has yet to achieve this season.

The Bianconeri are relying heavily on Dusan Vlahovic to provide the bulk of their goals as their main striker. Unfortunately, he has faced the brunt of the criticism during this goal drought.

However, Vlahovic is not the primary reason Juve is struggling to find the back of the net. In reality, he is delivering more than he is often given credit for.

With 12 goals and 2 assists in 20 games this season, the Serbian striker remains one of the top scorers across the continent.

Why Is Juventus Lacking Goals?

Juventus’ goal-scoring struggles this season stem from the lack of contributions from other players.

Vlahovic has 12 goals, but the club’s second-highest scorers—Kenan Yildiz and Timothy Weah—have only managed four goals each.

If Juventus is to find success this season, more players need to step up and contribute to the team’s offensive efforts.

When more players begin scoring, the focus on who is delivering the goals will diminish, as long as the team is consistently winning.