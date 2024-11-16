Juventus is reportedly one of the clubs interested in acquiring Victor Osimhen, with the Nigerian striker continuing to attract attention from numerous suitors. Osimhen, who has been exceptional this season, has emerged as one of the most sought-after forwards in world football.

Cristiano Giuntoli, Juventus’ sporting director, played a pivotal role in signing Osimhen during his time at Napoli, and his strong relationship with the striker’s entourage could prove crucial if Juve decides to make a move. Despite his stellar performances, Napoli was unable to offload the forward for a significant fee last summer, and Osimhen eventually went on loan to Galatasaray, where he has been in unstoppable form.

The forward’s performances in Turkey have reinforced his status as one of the best strikers globally, ensuring that he will likely need to find a new permanent home by the end of this season. Juventus, on the other hand, is in the market for a striker. The club either seeks someone to compete with Dusan Vlahovic or to replace the Serbian forward entirely if he chooses not to extend his current contract and is subsequently sold.

(Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

While Osimhen could be an ideal addition to Juventus’ attacking lineup, financial constraints pose a significant hurdle. According to Il Bianconero, the primary barrier to signing the Nigerian is the overall cost of the transfer. This includes a substantial fee to his parent club, Napoli, and the player’s high salary demands, both of which fall outside Juventus’ transfer budget.

Although Giuntoli’s influence might smooth negotiations, it is well-known that Napoli is reluctant to do business with Juventus, their Serie A rivals. For now, Juventus would only consider pursuing Osimhen if they can secure substantial funds through a high-profile sale, such as that of Vlahovic. Without such financial manoeuvring, a deal for Osimhen appears unlikely.