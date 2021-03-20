The major difference in methods between Sarri and Pirlo revealed

Despite what the club motto might suggest, it seems that winning is not all what matters at Juventus.

Last season Maruzio Sarri failed to take the Bianconeri beyond the round of 16 of the Champions League, but at least he managed to secure the ninth Scudetto title in a row.

Nonetheless, the former Napoli coach was far from being a popular figure among the club nor its fans, and he was eventually sacked right after the European elimination.

On the other hand, his successor in Turin has ben unable to achieve better results.

In fact, with Andrea Pirlo at the helm, the Old Lady could end up losing the domestic throne for the first time in 10 seasons.

Moreover, Juve were eliminated from the same round in Europe’s elite competition, this time at the hands of Porto.

Although, these results have all the making of a disastrous season, it seems to be that the club and the players are far more content with the current coach.

According to Tuttosport (via ilBianconero), Pirlo is well-appreciated by the squad for his ability to relate them, unlike Sarri who kept a certain distance between him and the players.

The 41-year-old has been lauded for his willingness to communicate with his stars, even in the unpleasant topics.

Although this is a definitely an encouraging characteristic, but in the end, everything should depend on how the team performs on the pitch.

Even if Juventus fail to win the Scudetto title this season, the Bianconeri must at least showcase some improvement from now until the end of the campaign.