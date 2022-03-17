The majority of Juventus players score low as Italian media outlets hand their ratings

Following a disastrous ending, Juventus players surely weren’t getting high grades on the reports of the major Italian media outlets.

Despite dominating the play for the majority of the match, the Bianconeri couldn’t break the deadlock, eventually succumbing to a late Villarreal onslaught.

So for the third season in a row, the Old Lady leaves the Champions League as early as the round of 16.

Unfortunately for Daniele Rugani, what started as a promising night for him ended in a horrible fashion. The defender clipped Francis Coquelin inside his own box, which resulted in a penalty kick. And it all went south from that point.

Therefore, the Italian center back earned the lowest grade on the player ratings of some of the majority of Italian outlets.

However, the rest of this teammate didn’t fare much better, with the majority of the players receiving grades around 5.

So here are the full player ratings as published by ilBianconero.

The Gazzetta dello Sport

Szczesny 6

Danilo 5

De Ligt 5

Rugani 4.5

De Sciglio 6

Cuadrado 5

Rabiot 4.5

Arthur 5

Locatelli 5.5

Morata 5.5

Vlahovic 7

Allegri 5

Tuttosport

Szczesny 6

Danilo 5.5

De Ligt 5.5

Rugani 5

De Sciglio 5.5

Cuadrado 5

Rabiot 6

Arthur 5

Locatelli 5.5

Morata 5

Vlahovic 6

Allegri 5

Corriere dello Sport

Szczesny 5.5

Danilo 5

De Ligt 5

Rugani 4.5

De Sciglio 6

Cuadrado 5

Rabiot 5

Arthur 5.5

Locatelli 5.5

Morata 5

Vlahovic 5.5

Allegri 5

Calciomercato.com

Szczesny 5.5

Danilo 5.5

De Ligt 5

Rugani 4.5

De Sciglio 5.5

Cuadrado 5.5

Rabiot 6

Arthur 5

Locatelli 6

Morata 4.5

Vlahovic 5

Allegri 4.5

ilBianconero.com

Szczesny 6

Danilo 4.5

De Ligt 5.5

Rugani 4.5

De Sciglio 5

Cuadrado 5

Rabiot 6.5

Arthur 4.5

Locatelli 4.5

Morata 4

Vlahovic 5

Allegri 4