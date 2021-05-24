The Man United manager ‘will not hesitate’ to sign off on Ronaldo’s signature

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is claimed to be willing to sign off on Cristiano Ronaldo‘s signing from Juventus this summer for a fair price.

The Old Lady secured Champions League football for the new campaign with a last-day victory over Bologna, although they did so with their top goalscorer left on the bench.

This set tongues wagging of course, but all reports insist that he was fatigued after a gruelling Coppa Italia clash in midweek against Atalanta.

His future remains in the balance however, with some believing the Old Lady are open to the idea of his exit, and The Athletic insist that he will consider his future despite Juve cementing their place in the Champions League for the new season.

Laurie Whitwell from the publication also states that the United boss ‘would not hesitate to sanction the re-signing of the 36-year-old’ on the right terms.

There is also uncertainty about over whether the club will continue with current boss Andrea Pirlo after a tough campaign in which they failed to mount a serious bids to win either the Champions League or Italian division.

While there is much uncertainty in which direction the Turin club will go, there is also a huge element of doubt from the fans who are torn on whether Cristiano and Pirlo deserve to continue.