This evening, Inter and Juventus will clash heads on the pitch in the first edition of the Derby d’Italia this season. But as both sets of fans are aware, the rivalry between the two clubs remains flaming throughout the year, even during the off-season.

The two arch-rivals often end up crossing paths on the market as well. In fact, the Bianconeri managed to snatch the likes of Gleison Bremer, Tiago Djalo and Juan Cabal from under their rivals’ noses over the past few years.

And as Calciomercato tells it, we can expect several duels to ensue over the next transfer sessions. The source names five players that both clubs are currently pursuing.

The most prominent name on the list is Lille striker Jonathan David who’s currently running on an expiring contract. The 24-year-old has been one of the most consistent goalscorers in Ligue 1 over the past few years.

While Inter would be happy to wait until the summer to sign the Canadian on a free transfer, Juventus could try to anticipate the growing competition by securing an agreement with Lille in January, as they did last January with Djalo.

In addition, Bayer Leverkusen stalwart Jonathan Tah will be one of the most interesting names on the free-agent market. The Bianconeri and the Nerazzurri have joined the long queue for the Germany international.

The two rivals are also keeping tabs on Daniel Maldini who’s been earning the plaudits for his displays at Monza this season. The former Milan youngster has recently earned his senior international debut, which suggests that bigger things await the attacking midfielder.

Como’s Nico Paz is another Serie A youngster who has reportedly captivated both clubs. Nevertheless, Real Madrid have the advantage over both clubs on this front thanks to a buy-back clause.

Finally, the source claims Juventus and Inter are both monitoring young Spezia defender Nicolo Bertola. The 21-year-old’s contract with the Serie B side will expire at the end of the season.