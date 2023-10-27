Federico Gatti has just signed a new contract at Juventus as the club shows it is impressed with the defender’s performance.

Gatti has been a fine addition to their group since last season and continues to get chances to play for the Bianconeri.

Max Allegri is a top manager and works hard to get the best from all his players every time they have a match and that includes Gatti, who has developed well under the manager.

Gatti has contributed significantly and the new deal comes as a reward for his impressive performance, which has left his father delighted.

Ludovico Gatti said, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“The renewal was the perfect epilogue to his first year and a half at Juventus. Federico is very happy to wear the black and white shirt and confirms himself, day after day, at the level of such an important club. Extending his contract demonstrated the great trust that Juve places in him.

“We are all very happy and proud of what Federico is doing. We know that the journey is still long, but the more he plays, the more experience he gains. And so he continues to improve, day after day. This is a bit of a constant throughout his career. You always have to demand the most from yourself and face increasingly greater obstacles.”

Juve FC Says

Gatti deserves the new deal and we hope it makes him perform even better and do well on our books.

The Azzurri star has so much room for improvement, but he is a player with a desire to be among the best.

If he keeps doing well, he will meet his full potential and we will enjoy the benefits of trusting him with a new deal.