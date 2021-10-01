“The most decisive Juventus player” Trezeguet discusses Chiesa and if he can become a centre forward

Former Juventus striker, David Trezeguet, has heaped praises on Federico Chiesa and called him the most decisive player in their squad.

The attacker scored the only goal as Juve beat Chelsea in the Champions League in midweek and Trezeguet says the Bianconeri are a different team when he doesn’t play.

Juve lost Cristiano Ronaldo and need others to step up and the Frenchman believes Chiesa is the star that the Bianconeri need on the team all the time right now.

Massimiliano Allegri recently hinted via Football Italia that the son of Enrico Chiesa could follow in his father’s footsteps and become a striker, but Trezeguet believes he won’t be a classic centre forward like Napoli’s Victor Osimhen.

This is because Chiesa needs space to thrive and loves to cut in from the wing, and he believes the Euro 2020 winner will always be better as a winger or a support striker.

“Federico doesn’t think much, but he works a lot, he has superb dribbling skills and is the most decisive Juventus player,” Trezeguet told La Gazzetta dello Sport as quoted by Football Italia.

“He’s different from the others and Juve need him a lot. With him or without him, everything changes, Juventus become another team.”

“Not a classic centre forward, that’s for sure,” Trezeguet added on Chiesa being a striker.

“He loves spaces, he likes to start wide, he will never be a player like Osimhen. For me, he is a winger or a support striker.

“Federico is having fun, even when he makes mistakes, he seems to have fun. He must learn how to manage himself during the game, move on the pitch and understand what his teammates do. He’ll get there.”

Chiesa will hope to keep his fine form as Juventus looks to win their next few league matches and climb up the table.