A look at the remaining matches that Juventus has to play in Serie A this season will have their fans dreaming about ending the campaign well. The Bianconeri have been one of the top clubs in the country, and they continue to show good form in the league this term.

It did not start in the best possible manner for them, but as the season continues, they have improved. In the last few games, Juve has shown why they are one of the teams in the best shape to finish this season well, but which of their remaining games are the toughest for them to play?

Juventus vs Atalanta

The first difficult fixture they will play in the coming weeks is the game against Atalanta, and La Dea will test them thoroughly.

Atalanta is one of the clubs aiming to win the Scudetto, and Juve will need to beat them if the Bianconeri want to achieve the same goal.

Fiorentina vs Juventus

Fiorentina is another tough opponent Juve will face before the season ends, and it promises to be a challenging away day.

The reverse fixture ended 2-2, and many Fiorentina stars have unfinished business with Juve, making this a difficult match.

Roma vs Juventus

Roma is another tough opponent that Juventus must conquer before the season ends as the Bianconeri aim to finish the campaign strongly.

In Rome, it is never easy for Juventus, as they have not won any of their last two visits there, losing one.

It should also be noted that AS Roma is rebuilding its squad and could be vulnerable, but this match will be played at a crucial stage of the season, and they will not want to lose it for any reason.

Lazio vs Juventus

Lazio will seek vengeance after Juventus defeated them in a closely contested reverse fixture.

Both the Bianconeri and their Rome-based opponents are working hard to stay in the title race or, at the very least, finish inside the top four.

However, one of them will certainly finish the season above the other, making it difficult to predict the winner of the clash.

Juve has struggled when visiting Lazio in recent games, losing all three of their last visits to the Stadio Olimpico.

Every game that Juventus has left until the end of the season is an important match, and we expect them to take every opponent seriously.

However, these are the matches that might prove to be the most difficult for them.