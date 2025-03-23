This season has been particularly challenging for Juventus, defined largely by their inability to secure victories against opponents they would typically be expected to defeat.

The Bianconeri have suffered several disappointing results, some of which have been outright embarrassing. Below, we examine the matches that have been especially disheartening for fans.

Juventus vs Atalanta

Juventus’ humiliating 4-0 home defeat to Atalanta was a defining moment in their season, sealing Thiago Motta’s fate. It was a bitterly disappointing day for every fan of the club. Given their strong form leading up to the match, many had anticipated a victory or, at the very least, a competitive performance against La Dea. Instead, Juve endured one of the most painful defeats of the campaign.

Juventus vs Empoli (Coppa Italia)

Juventus’ Coppa Italia elimination at the hands of Empoli stands out as one of the most painful moments of the season. Few could have predicted such an outcome at the start of the competition, making the result all the more shocking. Losing to a team of Empoli’s calibre in a knockout fixture was a bitter blow for the Bianconeri.

Juventus vs Venezia

A 2-2 draw against Venezia was another frustrating result, particularly because Juventus had initially taken the lead. Despite holding the advantage, they found themselves needing a very late penalty from Dušan Vlahović just to salvage a point. Dropping points in such circumstances only added to the growing frustration among supporters.

Lecce vs Juventus

Juventus’ inability to close out matches was again evident in their 1-1 draw against Lecce. Conceding an equaliser in the 93rd minute not only cost them valuable points but also reinforced the perception that this Juve side cannot be relied upon to see out victories. The late collapse was yet another example of their struggles this season.

Juventus vs Parma

Juventus’ 2-2 draw with Parma was yet another match in which they failed to impose themselves. From the 49th minute onwards, the score remained level, yet despite having over 40 minutes to find a winner, the Bianconeri were unable to break the deadlock. Their inability to convert opportunities into goals was a recurring theme throughout the season.

Juventus’ struggles in these key matches have been emblematic of a season filled with inconsistency and disappointment. Their inability to secure results in seemingly winnable fixtures has ultimately defined their campaign, leaving fans frustrated and uncertain about what lies ahead for the club.