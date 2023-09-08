While the club showed great restraint on the market this summer, Juventus had been splashing cash left and right in previous years, especially during Fabio Paratici’s free reign between 2018 and 2021.

Transfermarkt (via Calciomercato) put together a fantasy formation consisting of the most expensive players who remain active in Serie A. Expectedly, Juventus had the bulk of the list between current and past stars.

Milan shot-stopper Mike Maignan cost more than any other goalkeeper currently active in the league.

In defense, Juventus stalwarts Gleison Bremer and Danilo made the cut alongside Rossoneri centre-back Fikayo Tomori.

But the strangest inclusion is Mattia Caldara. The ex-Juventus defender signed for Milan for 37.7 million euros in 2018 in an indirect exchange deal that brought back Leonardo Bonucci to Juventus. He was never able to fulfill his initial promise.

Speaking of swap deals, Arthur Melo joined the Bianconeri for a reported 80M in 2020. This was part of a controversial agreement with Barcelona who simultaneously signed Miralem Pjanic.

Inter star Nicolo Barella is a more-deserving appearance in the middle of the park.

Juventus is also well-represented upfront with Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic. Both players made the switch from Fiorentina.

Paulo Dybala is currently plying his trade at Roma, but he makes the list for his transfer from Palermo to Juventus in 2015 worth 41 million. Napoli bomber Victor Osimhen is the final piece of the puzzle.

Maignan (Milan): 26 million euros

Danilo (Juventus): 37 million euros

Mattia Caldara (Milan): 37.7 million euros

Gleison Bremer (Juventus): 41 million euros

Fikayo Tomori (Milan): 32.2 million euros

Arthur Melo (Fiorentina): 80.6 million euros

Nicolo Barella (Inter): 44.5 million euros

Federico Chiesa (Juventus): 55.1 million euros

Paulo Dybala (Roma): 41 million euros

Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus): 81.6 million euros

Victor Osimhen (Napoli): 75 million euros